China customs says trade may slow in H2, flags pandemic uncertainties

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 08:09 IST
China's customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country's trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks were manageable but China's trade still faces many uncertainties due to the global pandemic.

