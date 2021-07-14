Kaapi Solutions partners with Rocket Espresso to sell Handmade Italian espresso machines in India

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): Kaapi Solutions, the one-stop provider of World Class imported coffee machines with their online store named 'Kaapi Shop' announces their partnership with Rocket Espresso-handmade Italian espresso machines to sell in India. This addition in Kaapi's home segment will be sourced directly from its factory in Milan. Having PAN India service availability, Kaapi will be the one-stop solution for Rocket Espresso products and will offer strong services.

Rocket Espresso produces both premium home and commercial espresso machines, made with meticulous care and attention to detail. Rocket Espresso produces the finest espresso machines in the tradition of 'Fatto a Mano' translated to, 'made by hand'. It is well known for its attractive home espresso machines where no detail is left untouched. The stainless steel casing with perforations that reveal either copper or white side panels beneath adds an interesting visual element to the Rocket Espresso Appartamento that no other home espresso machine has. Talking about the partnership, Vikram's Khurana, CEO, Kaapi Solutions, said - Rocket, it's like the Rolls Royce of coffee machines, is the machine of choice for home brewing around the world. Rocket is a classic, elegant and first-class technology, offering handcrafted coffee that coffee lovers love. In a market like India, service is the key to success and at Kaapi Solutions we are committed to providing robust after-sales service for all of our products, including Rocket"

The coffee brewing technologies have been revolutionized purely to offer convenience to brew at home or office and personalized coffee machines are in demand. To be a barista@ home is a new craze and is only going to grow. Kaapi Solutions hold exclusive selling rights for many premium brands from all across the globe. A pioneer in the coffee Industry, Kaapi Solutions India OPC Pvt. Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of world-class imported coffee machines.

We at Kaapi Solutions have been effectively bridging the gap of efficient and aesthetic coffee equipment in India and perfecting the skills of embracing the barista journey. Kaapi Solutions is the one-stop solution of world-class imported coffee machines associating with premium brands from all across the globe. We have been praised by our associates for alone installing an innumerable number of machines all across the globe.

Our services are not only limited to providing the finest imported coffee machines but the offerings range from state-of-art espresso equipment to barista training by award-winning baristas. Our existence is all about providing machines that can fulfill every cafe Phillie's dream. A journey to a brilliant cup time of coffee for the salvation and aroma in every sip

