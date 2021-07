BRIEF-David Beckham In Talks To Buy Out Consumer Venture Seven Global - Sky News

July 14 (Reuters) -

* DAVID BECKHAM IN TALKS TO BUY OUT CONSUMER VENTURE SEVEN GLOBAL - SKY NEWS

Advertisement

* DAVID BECKHAM VENTURES IN EARLY STAGES OF TALKS WITH GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP TO TAKE FULL OR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF SEVEN GLOBAL - SKY NEWS Source text https://news.sky.com/story/beckham-in-talks-to-buy-out-consumer-venture-seven-global-12355769 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)