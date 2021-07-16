SMT Wins Regional Tenders in Italy for Supraflex Cruz

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Second biggest win in Italy • Tender won for the supply of SMT’s DES Supraflex Cruz SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited) has won tender for the supply of Supraflex Cruz DES in Italy for 13 major hospitals. SMT has achieved this victory for the second time, in Italy in Emilia Romagna region. This tender has been bagged through company’s partner Eukon in Italy. SMT will be supplying 70% of the total lot of the DES through this tender.

The selection was made through an open tender with a rigorous focus on quality in terms of superior technology and efficacy. Eight major medical device companies had qualified to participate and based on the rating for advanced product features and clinical trial data, the committee selected SMT as the winner for its DES Supraflex Cruz.

Advertisement

Supraflex family, a cardiac drug eluting stent has not only proved to be at par in safety as compared to Abbott’s Xience* but also fared numerically better in efficacy in an investigator initiated multi-centre European randomized controlled study with more than 1400 patients, called 'TALENT'. The findings of the TALENT trial were published in Lancet, world’s leading medical journal.

SMT has also won 6 important tenders in Italy in the pandemic year which provides significant independent validation of the efficacy of Cruz.

SMT is successful for the second time in a row for entering into the supply of DES Supraflex Cruz in the region Emilia Romagna. SMT has also won the National Consip tender from 2022 to 2024 with a supply in 250 major hospitals. Following this victory, SMT has won in regions Lazio, Marche, and Piedmont for the supply of DES for 4 years, 2 years, and 1 year respectively in 44 hospitals in total.

Commenting on the tender results, Gennaro Broya de Lucia, SMT Country Manager & consultant says, ''The success of SMT in Italy and globally is a result of its continued patient-centric approach to innovation that would assist clinicians in their mission to save lives. SMT has created Supraflex Cruz, which has pushed the boundaries of the coronary stent technology, well appreciated and embraced by our customers.” Speaking more about the win, Claudia Mugnoz, Sole Director of Eukon, further comments, “Winning the tender is a confirmation that Supraflex Cruz is soon becoming favoured stent of the cardiology community in Italy and in whole Europe region. We are proud to partner with a passionate, innovative, structured, and professional Company like SMT and we are working together to create an even brighter future.” Emilia Romagna is one of the most populous regions of north Italy, with 15 cath labs performing 10% of Italian Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI) that include stenting procedures. The market size for stents in Italy is approximately 250,000 DES, annually. It is one of the technologically advanced markets in the world and is an important territory to strengthen SMT’s presence in Europe.

*Xience is the trademark stent of the Abbott Group of Companies.

About SMT SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited) is a global developer and manufacturer of minimally invasive cardiovascular devices including coronary, structural heart, and occluders devices. SMT continues to upgrade its product portfolio to cater to the healthcare needs. SMT has a global presence, and it has received recognitions from the Ministry of Health Sciences & Technologies for its contributions in the field of Coronary healthcare. SMT is committed to advance the patient care by introducing quality medical devices to serve patients. SMT has acquired Vascular Concepts Limited in the year 2020.

About Supraflex Cruz Cruz design provides physicians an access to difficult and tortuous lesions which were very challenging in their practice. The stent retains all the benefits of Supraflex stent or the previous “Supra” family of stents, viz, ultrathin strut thickness (60 microns for all diameters and lengths), blend of proprietary biodegradable polymers to release the drug, very thin layer of polymers, high radial strength, low crossing profile. Supraflex Cruz has a very large and extensive size matrix. One set consists of 88 SKUs and covers diameters from 2.0 to 4.5 and lengths from 8 mm to 48 mm. This size matrix ensures that the physician and the patient does not need to make any compromise of accommodating a shorter or a longer stent inside the coronaries.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)