Business briefs 3

Edtech startup Edvizo on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds from the pre-series A round will be used to enhance the technology stack, acquire more users, strengthening the tech and sales team and expansion to more cities, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Launched in March 2018, the Bengaluru-based startup provides students and parents an online marketplace to search, compare and enrol in the best institutes for competitive exam preparation. Edvizo has tie-ups with 2,950 institutes, over 57,500 enrolments and more than 1.2 lakh registered users on its platform.

''The current fundraise comes at a crucial point in our journey as we are seeing significant traction - both on the students and courses' providers side. The funds raised will help us grow our capabilities both from tech and business perspective and also enable us to scale exponentially. We are fortunate to have such ambitious, visionary investors on board with us,'' Ravi Nishant, founder and CEO of Edvizo, said.

* * * RiseBird raises Rs 4.1 cr in funding from SAB Holdings * * Expert-led video interview platform RiseBird on Monday said it has raised Rs 4.1 crore in funding from SAB Holdings.

RiseBird is also part of the Microsoft for Startup program and has received Rs 1 crore worth of Azure credits, a statement said.

The company helps global talent acquisition teams complete the technical screening process in an accurate, fast and secure manner using a marketplace of verified expert interviewers, a video-first interview platform and an artificial intelligence driven behavioral-insights engine. Till date, RiseBird has completed over 10,000 verified video interviews using over 2,500 verified interviewers for clients like Mphasis, UST, Global Logic and Cyient among others.

Ashutosh Seth, founder and CEO of RiseBird, said the company will use the funds to strengthen its interviewers' network, build scientifically tested assessment libraries, further automate its full-stack video interview platform, and expand its customer base. ''Our vision is to replace resumes by expert-verified video interviews and to bring 100 per cent accuracy in hiring decisions,'' he added. * * * Proxgy raises Rs 1.7 cr in funding from Lexical Systems, others * Tech platform Proxgy on Monday said it has raised Rs 1.7 crore (about USD 250,000) in funding led by Lexical Systems.

The pre-seed round also saw participation from other angel investors, including Michael Dias and Associates, Suramya Choudhary and Inderjit Singh Makkar, according to a statement. Gurugram-based Proxgy enables users to shop, travel, recce, research, view real estate and visit any physical location using Virtual Reality innovations. It enables its users to book a human proxy-on-demand in a ride hailing manner at any serviceable place and engage with the proxy's surroundings in a live and interactive virtual reality manner using patented smart helmet solutions.

Proxgy has partnered with multiple showrooms and car dealerships to help existing sales executives at these showrooms and dealerships become Proxgies for users, helping drive up sales and inquiries. ''We are working towards clubbing humans with patented Smart IoT solutions and introducing on-demand, real world live VR experiences for end users. In our foray to expand our IPR quickly and globally, this investment would be a huge boost in providing dry powder to capture global markets more aggressively,” Pulkit Ahuja, founder of Proxgy, said.

* * * Braingroom raises Rs 1.5cr from IAN, Social Alpha and Startup Oasis * Braingroom, a multilingual online learning platform focused on students from lower and middle-income families, on Monday said it has raised Rs 1.5 crore in funding from Indian Angel Network and others.

The round also saw participation from Social Alpha and Startup Oasis, a statement said. The Chennai-based startup will use the funding to develop new courses and content in different languages and new product features, it added. The company is also eyeing market expansion with a vision to train one million rural students and make them job-ready in the next three years, it said.

Launched in 2017 by Madhula Sathyamoorthy, Naliene Ramasamy and Kalaiarsi Periasamy, Braingroom follows a hands-on learning approach with a focus on application-oriented learning. Braingroom has trained around 35,000 students across India. ''Through Braingroom, we are creating high-quality technical and skill training with the right combination of vernacular content, Bots and gamifications. These will help us make learning more hands-on, interactive, personalised, and engaging for millions of students from tier II and III cities, and most importantly for those from middle and lower-income families,'' Madhula Satyamoorthy, co-founder of Braingroom, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)