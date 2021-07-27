Left Menu

Brazil's Bündchen buys stake in Ambipar, becomes brand ambassador

The Brazilian model was also tapped as Ambipar's brand ambassador and will join the company' sustainability committee, it said in a statement. Ambipar did not disclose the value of Bündchen's stake in the company.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:38 IST
Brazil's Bündchen buys stake in Ambipar, becomes brand ambassador

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, known internationally for her environmental activism, became a shareholder of Ambipar, a Brazilian environmental services firm that went public last year, the company said on Tuesday. The Brazilian model was also tapped as Ambipar's brand ambassador and will join the company' sustainability committee, it said in a statement.

Ambipar did not disclose the value of Bündchen's stake in the company. The company said naming the model as a brand ambassador was a move it had been considering since September of last year, two months after listing shares on the Brazilian stock market.

"From that moment, a idea mobilized the firm: to invite Gisele Bündchen to be brand ambassador," the statement said. "As a Brazilian model, she is recognized for her long standing environmental activism, exactly like the company." Bündchen, who has been a critic of environmental policies of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, embraced Ambipar's mandate.

"I didn't know Ambipar and I was impressed by the vision of Tércio Borlenghi Junior, founder of the company," the statement quoted her as saying. "For 25 years has been reusing and valuing waste that would turn into garbage and end up in landfills, rivers and oceans, giving them a new use," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021