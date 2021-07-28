Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-07-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 07:02 IST
China's central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4929 yuan per U.S. dollar prior to market open, 195 pips or 0.3%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4734. It was the weakest since April 23.

Wednesday's official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.4934.

