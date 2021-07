BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Half-Year COVID-19 Revenue Jumped To Nearly $1.2 Bln

AstraZeneca PLC: * AZN: H1 2021 RESULTS

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 37 PERCENT TO 1.61 USD * OUR LONG-TERM GOALS TO ACCELERATE SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY, INVEST FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND DELIVER MORE BENEFITS FOR PATIENTS REMAINS UNCHANGED

* TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW-TWENTIES PERCENTAGE, ACCOMPANIED BY A FASTER GROWTH IN CORE EPS TO $5.05 TO $5.40 * UPDATING ITS FY 2021 GUIDANCE AT CER TO INCLUDE CONTRIBUTION FROM ALEXION

* PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS ISSUED BY BOTH COMPANIES EARLIER IN 2021 REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS * GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCORPORATE ANY REVENUE OR PROFIT IMPACT FROM SALES OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE

* HY CORE EPS GREW BY 26% (27% AT CER) TO $2.53. * HY TOTAL REVENUE, COMPRISING PRODUCT SALES AND COLLABORATION REVENUE, INCREASED BY 23% IN HALF (18% AT CER) TO $15,540M

* COVID-19 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED SEQUENTIALLY FROM $275M IN Q1 2021 TO $1,169M IN HALF * AN UNCHANGED FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.90 (64.8 PENCE, 7.77 SEK) PER ORDINARY SHARE

* AT END OF JUNE 2021, MORE THAN 700 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE HAVE BEEN RELEASED FOR SUPPLY TO OVER 170 COUNTRIES * HY REPORTED AND CORE EPS WERE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY $0.04 DUE TO THE PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE

* PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDES $33M OF COLLABORATION REVENUE RECEIVED FROM SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA * ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* COMPANY NOW ANTICIPATES A US BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR COVID-19 VACCINE TO BE SUBMITTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

