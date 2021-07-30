Left Menu

UPL net profit jumps 23 pc to Rs 678 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:22 IST
UPL net profit jumps 23 pc to Rs 678 cr in Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical major UPL on Friday reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company's net profit had stood at Rs 550 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, UPL said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose nine per cent to Rs 8,515 crore, compared with Rs 7,833 crore in the year-ago period.

''We have delivered strong and robust performance, owing to our differentiated offerings, digitisation, and collaborations across the food value chain.

''We continue to drive sustainable agriculture, launching our new global business unit, Natural Plant Protection, dedicated to natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies,'' said UPL Chief Executive Officer Jai Shroff.

The company also launched nurture.farm, a digital platform that advances resilience for farmers and the food system, he said. ''In alignment to our OpenAg purpose, we are confident that these businesses will enable us to shape and scale sustainable agriculture. We remain committed to innovation and transformation in the food system, thereby delivering value to our stakeholders,'' he added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 808.40, down 1.37 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021