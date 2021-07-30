UPL net profit jumps 23 pc to Rs 678 cr in Jun quarter

Agro-chemical major UPL on Friday reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company's net profit had stood at Rs 550 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, UPL said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose nine per cent to Rs 8,515 crore, compared with Rs 7,833 crore in the year-ago period.

''We have delivered strong and robust performance, owing to our differentiated offerings, digitisation, and collaborations across the food value chain.

''We continue to drive sustainable agriculture, launching our new global business unit, Natural Plant Protection, dedicated to natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies,'' said UPL Chief Executive Officer Jai Shroff.

The company also launched nurture.farm, a digital platform that advances resilience for farmers and the food system, he said. ''In alignment to our OpenAg purpose, we are confident that these businesses will enable us to shape and scale sustainable agriculture. We remain committed to innovation and transformation in the food system, thereby delivering value to our stakeholders,'' he added.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 808.40, down 1.37 per cent on the BSE.

