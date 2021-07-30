Left Menu

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance clocks standalone Q1 net at Rs 326.80 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:01 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance clocks standalone Q1 net at Rs 326.80 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, July 30 (PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Friday reported a standalone profit of Rs 326.80 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The city-based Murugappa Group firm had clocked standalone net profit at Rs 430.93 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,514.91 crore.

The total income on standalone basis grew to Rs 2,467.01 crore from Rs 2,113.65 crore registered in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 standalone total income stood at Rs 9,519.62 crore.

In a statement, the company said the management continues to monitor the evolving situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic ''second wave'' and its possible consequential implications on the operations of the company.

''Chola has witnessed a recovery in disbursements and collections during the latter part of June 2021, post relaxation of state-wise lockdowns.

We expect a gradual revival in subsequent quarters in FY22 with normalisation and rollbacks of accounts which moved to higher buckets'', the company said.

On financial performance, the company said it made aggregate disbursements of Rs 3,635 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,589 in the same quarter of the previous year with localised lockdown imposition in various states had hampered the growth in Q1.

Assets Under Management (AUM) as at the end of June 2021 grew by seven per cent at Rs 75,763 crore as compared to Rs 70,826 crore as at end of June 30, 2020.

''The company continues to hold a strong liquidity position with Rs 7,917 crore as cash balance as at end of June 2021 , with a total liquidity position of Rs 16,417 crore.

PTI VIJ APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021