TVS NTORQ 125 scooter crosses 50k sales mark in Nepal
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its 125 cc scooter NTORQ 125 has crossed the 50,000-units sales milestone in Nepal.
The scooter has achieved the sales mark within three years of its launch in the country.
''Scooters are becoming a popular choice in Nepal due to improved infrastructure, the need for multi-utility vehicles, and the growing demand for safe personal mobility,'' TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said in a statement.
The scooter's striking appearance, connected technology, and performance have been a hallmark of its success in the market, he added.
TVS NTORQ 125 comes in five variants -- Disc, Drum, Race Edition, Race Edition (BS-VI Fi), and SuperSquad Edition.
