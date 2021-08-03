Shopsy by Flipkart announces zero commission marketplace for sellers

Shopsy, Flipkart's newly-launched digital platform for enterprising Indians, has launched a zero-commission marketplace to help organise and bring smaller sellers across Fashion, grocery and home categories, online.

Currently, 70% of Flipkart's customers come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Flipkart says the new initiative will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform and drive e-commerce growth across tier 2 cities and towns that are still untouched by digital retail.

Advertisement

Shopsy which was launched early last month has already onboarded more than 2 lakh users. The platform aims to keep accelerating its growth over the next two months by ramping up features and offerings for Indians who are keen to start their own online business with no upfront investment.

"We have received an overwhelming response and are further looking to enable several initiatives on the platform to accelerate growth. Shopsy is growing 100% week on week. The platform is demonstrating the behaviour of a typical social app and virality is starting to kick in. To further expedite this, we aim to bring the best of e-commerce to social commerce as we progress in our journey," said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart.

Shopsy by Flipkart lets you browse over 15 crore products ranging across various categories - from Fashion, Beauty and Mobiles to Home and much more - and share the product catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

All you need is a smartphone to start your own online shop. Here's how to use the app: