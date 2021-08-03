Left Menu

Shopsy by Flipkart announces zero commission marketplace for sellers

Shopsy which was launched early last month has already onboarded more than 2 lakh users. The platform aims to keep accelerating its growth over the next two months by ramping up features and offerings for Indians who are keen to start their own online business with no upfront investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:52 IST
Shopsy by Flipkart announces zero commission marketplace for sellers
Shopsy by Flipkart lets you browse over 15 crore products ranging across various categories - from Fashion, Beauty and Mobiles to Home and much more - and share the product catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions. Image Credit: Google Play Store
  • Country:
  • India

Shopsy, Flipkart's newly-launched digital platform for enterprising Indians, has launched a zero-commission marketplace to help organise and bring smaller sellers across Fashion, grocery and home categories, online.

Currently, 70% of Flipkart's customers come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Flipkart says the new initiative will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform and drive e-commerce growth across tier 2 cities and towns that are still untouched by digital retail.

Shopsy which was launched early last month has already onboarded more than 2 lakh users. The platform aims to keep accelerating its growth over the next two months by ramping up features and offerings for Indians who are keen to start their own online business with no upfront investment.

"We have received an overwhelming response and are further looking to enable several initiatives on the platform to accelerate growth. Shopsy is growing 100% week on week. The platform is demonstrating the behaviour of a typical social app and virality is starting to kick in. To further expedite this, we aim to bring the best of e-commerce to social commerce as we progress in our journey," said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart.

Shopsy by Flipkart lets you browse over 15 crore products ranging across various categories - from Fashion, Beauty and Mobiles to Home and much more - and share the product catalogues with potential customers via popular social media and messaging apps, place orders on their behalf and earn commissions on the transactions.

All you need is a smartphone to start your own online shop. Here's how to use the app:

  • Firstly, you need to register on the Shopsy app using your phone number.
  • Once you register, you can browse over 15 crore products on the Shopsy app
  • Share handpicked products with your contacts via social media apps
  • Place orders on the behalf of your customer and earn commission on every order you place on their behalf
  • Your commission will be transferred to your account once the order matures

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021