PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:31 IST
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
Representative Image
PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in exchange for pretax proceeds of USD 3.3 billion.

PepsiCo will have a 39 per cent non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners. The company will also keep exclusive US distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its chilled direct store delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.

PepsCo Inc., based in New York, also has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

