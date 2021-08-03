Left Menu

Gujarat: Four homeopathy students killed in car-bus collision in Rajkot

Four students of a homeopathic medical college, all in their 20s, were killed and one was seriously injured on Tuesday when their car collided with a Gujarat state transport bus near Vajdi village in Rajkot district, police said.The accident occurred when 15 students, who had gone to visit a primary health centre, were returning in three cars, a Lodhika police station official said.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:26 IST
Four students of a homeopathic medical college, all in their 20s, were killed and one was seriously injured on Tuesday when their car collided with a Gujarat state transport bus near Vajdi village in Rajkot district, police said.

The accident occurred when 15 students, who had gone to visit a primary health centre, were returning in three cars, a Lodhika police station official said. ''Driver of one of the cars lost control over steering, following which it jumped the divider and hit a state transport bus coming in the opposite direction, killing three students on the spot. Another student died at a hospital, the official said, adding the injured student is undergoing treatment at the Rajkot government hospital.

A passenger of the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident, the official said.

The bus was going from Rajkot to Kalawad. The deceased were identified as Nishant Davda (21), Foram Dhangdhariya (22), Adarsh Goswami (21), and Simran Gilani (22), he said.

