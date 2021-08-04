Adaptability, agility, alignment & digital fluency- the way into a hybrid future

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Talking Tomorrow - the online L&D 2.1 Enclave, presented by Sodexo in association with IndianOil took place with around 100 delegates, 12 sessions, 5 C Suite speakers and 3 celebrity international trainer motivators on the 27th & 28th of July, 2021. Day 1 on July 27 began with the Keynote Session featuring Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Director, HR- Indian Oil, who made the introductory remarks and declared the Enclave open. Mohapatra highlighted the 3 gateways of transition into tomorrow's business multiverse as 'adaptability, agility and alignment'.

The Keynote address was delivered by Anish Sarkar, CEO-Sodexo BRS India and a prominent voice in corporate India. He underlined the concept of 'digital fluency' integral to learning & development and the road ahead for Sodexo BRS India with its immersive suite of new-age employee benefits for superior employee experience. On Track Two the C Suite Panel discussion on Day 1 included Harish Sarma, VP - Marketing, Sodexo BRS India and a Marketing Excellence Awardee from IIM Calcutta chairing the session which featured K K Mohanty, M.D. Gammon Infra and an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Amitava Saha, CHRO BIOCON & an alumnus of IIM Calcutta & Harsh P Bhosale, Chief People Officer of Nayara Energy and interestingly an ex-athlete. They highlighted the next up trends in Working in the New Normal.

The high point of Day 1 was the highly energetic 30-minute session by International Trainer motivator Melanie Martinelli live from Switzerland called "Mix it Up!, demonstrating next age learning tools like Mentimeter, Flippity, Padlet, & Conceptboard much to the delight of the L&D community members in the audience who quizzed her about technical issues like software whitelisting and international copyrights. Day 2 of Talking Tomorrow on July 28, started with 'Straight Talk' on Sustainability with Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman, Aquakraft introducing futuristic concepts like Water Balance Sheet & Water Bank and the enclave continued on Track Two with a thought provoking session on Creativity in Chaos by best-selling author & corporate storyteller Vinay Kanchan putting forward the IDEAS model of creative thinking & moved into high gear with "Get Well Sooner" by CEO, AMRI Hospitals, Rupak Barua who highlighted the global experience nature of the black swan pandemic and outlined the road ahead in the medical landscape and the resulting sweeping changes in corporate life.

On both days Track One Training was conducted by Krish Banik, CEO, EMG HRD on the Winning Habits in Disrupted Times with participant interactivity both in audio and video modes and concluded with a real time multiplayer gaming experience on Kahoot! In the valedictory session called Sodexo Masterclass, Abhishek Kurdukar, VP - Sales, Sodexo BRS India, closed the 2-day enclave with a prediction of a hi-tech hybrid future where corporates with hi-touch will have a sustainable competitive advantage.

The delegates of Talking Tomorrow included participants from Public and Private Sector corporates. Organisations represented included Biocon, IndianOil, PC Chandra Jewellers, IFFCO, SREI, Dalmia Bharat Cement, Gammon Infra and JIS Group among others. The event was powered by AMRI Hospitals, Purity Partner AQUAKRAFT and Academic Partner GNIHM of the JIS Group of Educational Institutions.

The event was curated by EMG HRD - the L&D Division of the Worldofemg and concluded with a jam session by new age trending talent Anisha Lakhmani performing international hits like Imagine, Times Like These and Lost Stars. When contacted Chaitanya Chatterjee, Learning & Organisational Development Head , Biocon Ltd., who attended all the sessions on both the days commented: "According to me Krish Banik's sessions were wonderful & crisply summarized. The session by Melanie Martinelli was timely. The session by Vinay Kanchan was another reminder to practitioners like us to be more creative and ideas driven. The chat with the HR leaders on the C Suite panel helped us understand their vision and priorities for today. To sum up: a well timed and much needed event in challenging times like these!"

Krish Banik, Lead Trainer & CEO of EMG HRD pointed out that Talking Tomorrow began as an Annual Open Training Program in 2005 & will be held as a yearly Enclave going forward. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

