Holisol Logistics Expands Network Space by 35% in Q1FY22 to reach a total area of 1.3 million sq. ft.

Adds Dark Stores, Fulfilment Centres and Hyper-Local Network NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holisol Logistics, India's leading E2E tech-enabled supply chain logistics company, which owns and operates one of India's largest independent fulfilment centre networks, today reported the addition of a 0.4 million sq. ft. network area in the first quarter of the current financial year. This network expansion provides 35% additional coverage to Holisol's existing customer base of global & domestic brands, which enables them to reach their end consumers quickly and fulfil their orders faster.

In addition to serving more than 80 established marquee brands, Holisol's network is also aligned to serve new-age brands which are catering to the changing consumption pattern of end consumers. The majority of Holisol's new customer additions are fast-growing D2C companies and brands focusing on digitally serving the end consumers. Holisol's customized solutions and geographically expanded network offer agility, flexibility and faster fulfilment for its customers.

Holisol's network now consists of 25+ fulfilment centres, 60+ hyperlocal fulfilment centres and 30+ integrated in-plant engineering & customised packaging sites.

Holisol's pan-India presence, omnichannel capabilities, and ability to resolve the supply-side complexities of its customers is helping it achieve new highs in monthly revenue while maintaining healthy operating profit margins. Holisol is looking forward to doubling its revenue in the current year on the strength of a strong demand pipeline from its existing and new customers. Its value-proposition of Design-Implement-Manage the end-to-end supply chain is delivering real-world margins and savings for its customers as they are able to sell more, while at the same time reduce their logistics costs.

''This network expansion takes us closer to our mission of building and operating one of the biggest fulfilment networks in Asia with 100 FCs & 800 HFCs and create seamlessly connected logistics super grid. This logistics super grid will enable our customer success by providing the opportunity to store and move their inventory seamlessly within the network. Enabled by ML & AI the 'logistics super grid' will create higher visibility and provide intelligent inputs which will be predictive and prescriptive in nature,'' said Rahul S Dogar, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Holisol Logistics.

Holisol has created a strong tech-enabled network of pick-up centres, customer experience centres, rapid fulfilment centres, return/refurbishment centres, dark stores, exchange stores, and omni-channel fulfilment centres for industries spanning retail, fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, online marketplaces and auto industries. Holisol's Multi-User Fulfilment Centres makes it easier for customers to come on board and avail the benefits of state-of-the-art infrastructure with best-in-class service levels.

Holisol's domain expertise in multi-channel fulfilment solutions for B2C & B2B businesses enables centralised management efficiencies across multiple ecommerce platforms and physical platforms that define modern retail. It also provides integrated packaging, logistics and returnable solutions to automobile, farm equipment & heavy engineering businesses.

Holisol recently raised its fifth round of funding by availing debt of USD 3.0m from Northern Arc Capital. The first angel round happened in 2013, raising USD 1.5m from Sundeep Bhandari promoted Datavision Systems Pvt. Ltd. In 2015, Holisol raised USD 10m from CLSA Capital Partners and in 2017, CLSA did a follow-on round of USD 10m followed by USD 2.74m debt from Black Soil in 2019.

About Holisol: Holisol was co-founded in June 2009 by Rahul S Dogar, Naveen Rawat and Manish Ahuja, with a value-proposition of Design-Implement-Manage that enables customer experience of working with their own extended team with affordable, strategic, and operational expertise. Holisol is today India's largest independent E2E tech-enabled supply chain logistics platform.

Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol today has a workforce of +200 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation, and relationships. The company offers multi-channel fulfilment solutions for B2C & B2B businesses spanning across retail, fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, online marketplaces and auto industries. It also provides integrated packaging, logistics and returnable solutions to automobile, farm equipment & heavy engineering businesses. Holisol has a pan-India presence and manages ~1.3 million square feet of fulfilment space spread across 25+ fulfilment centres, 60+ hyperlocal fulfilment centres and 30+ integrated in-plant engineering & customised packaging sites. Holisol serves 80+ large global and domestic brands across all its lines of business. For more information, please visit www.holisollogistics.com PWR PWR

