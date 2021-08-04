SBI net profit in Q1 surges 55 pc to Rs 6,504 crore

The country's biggest bank SBI on Wednesday posted a 55 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,504 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 4,189.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

State Bank of India's (SBI) standalone total income increased to Rs 77,347.17 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 74,457.86 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.32 percent at June-end from 5.44 percent at June-end last year.

Similarly, net NPAs also declined to 1.7 percent in June 2020 against 1.8 percent a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit also rose by 55 percent to Rs 7,379.91 crore as against Rs 4,776.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the same time, total income increased to Rs 93,266.94 crore as compared to Rs 87,984.33 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

