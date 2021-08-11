The Best Penny Crypto Options

If you are familiar with the different investment options out there, you have probably heard of penny stocks. Basically, these are the stocks that can be bought at pennies on the dollar and sold for a large profit when they increase in value. Cryptocurrencies can be seen making waves in today's investment landscape. However, while many of you may already know about Bitcoin and Ethereum because of their soaring prices which makes them an attractive investment option, there are other options as well.

Let's face it – not everybody has the funds to invest in large amounts of the better-performing cryptocurrencies. Similar to the traditional penny stocks, there are also quite a few penny cryptocurrencies that you can invest in.

In case you were wondering, the penny cryptocurrency options that are available in the market today cost less than a dollar, which is a real steal, especially for long-term investors in cryptocurrency. Some of the best options in penny cryptocurrencies are;

Ripple

Ripple is one name that stands out when it comes to cryptocurrency options for beginners, mainly because it costs relatively less as compared to other options. But, at its peak, Ripple did manage to reach the second spot on the market in terms of value, so you wouldn't want to leave this penny crypto option out of your investment portfolio.

Cardano

This is an ambitious project that was worked on by experts from around the world and aims to enhance the scalability and ease of transactions when it comes to cryptocurrencies. In short, this means that transactions using Cardano can be carried out much quicker as compared to other options. Cardano is unique in a way that it cannot be mined like traditional cryptocurrencies, but rather, the user must stake their cryptocurrency and very transactions of other holders of the coin within the Blockchain. While this is one of the lesser talked about cryptocurrencies that are circulating the market, there are many who haven't written off Cardano just yet.

Qlink

Qlink (QLC) is another up-and-coming cryptocurrency that deserves a spot on this list mainly because it is the world's first officially recognized decentralized mobile network service. Those who are responsible for this cryptocurrency are aiming to do away with traditional mobile networking with this latest peer-to-peer system. You can earn Qlink tokens by simply sharing your Wi-Fi with other members and the company also has an SMS service that's decentralized of course.

