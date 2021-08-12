Flexible workspace operators looking to expand portfolios by 30pc
Flexible workspace operators are looking to expand their portfolios by over 30 per cent in the next 2-3 years to meet rising demand, according to FICCI-CBRE report.
The report -- Future of Flexible Workspace -- is based on a comprehensive survey of the leading flex space operators in the country, FICCI said in a statement.
It highlights fluidity of the workforce, portfolio re-optimization, hub and space models, enhanced financial gains, rising numbers of strategic partners/acquisition, demand-backed expansions, focus on tech, health, and safety as some of the key factors which will drive the growth of this emerging industry.
Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair, FICCI-Maharashtra State Council said that the flexible workspaces are going to witness a lot more traction in this post COVID era.
