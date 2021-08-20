Nvidia says ARM deal remains beneficial after regulatory blow
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:52 IST
U.S. group Nvidia said it remained confident that its planned $40 billion purchase of Britain's ARM will be beneficial to the company, its customers and competition.
Britain's competition regulator said earlier on Friday it had serious concerns about the deal and suggested it should be submitted to a full inquiry.
