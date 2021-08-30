Left Menu

S&P affirms BB-minus/B ratings on Bangladesh with stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed BB-minus long-term and B short-term sovereign credit ratings on Bangladesh.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:02 IST
S&P affirms BB-minus/B ratings on Bangladesh with stable outlook
Trade flows and associated employment in external-oriented industries like garment manufacturing have improved.. Image Credit: ANI

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed BB-minus long-term and B short-term sovereign credit ratings on Bangladesh. The outlook remains stable, it said adding Bangladesh's solid growth prospects will prevail against the risks associated with Covid-19 pandemic over the next 12 months.

S&P said the ratings on Bangladesh reflect the country's modest per capita income and diminished fiscal flexibility owing to a combination of limited revenue-generation capacity and elevated debt-servicing costs. Evolving administrative and institutional settings represent additional rating constraints.

These factors are weighed against consistently fast economic growth and a balanced external position, reflecting substantive engagement with bilateral and multilateral development partners, large remittances from overseas Bangladeshi citizens back to the country, and a globally competitive garment sector. Despite stout near-term challenges, S&P said it expects Bangladesh to continue to achieve higher-than-average economic growth compared with its peers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021