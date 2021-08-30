Left Menu

Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:08 IST
Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 33 to Rs 5,029 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the September delivery dropped by Rs 33, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 5,029 per barrel with a business volume of 4,844 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to the trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.95 percent lower at USD 68.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.41 percent to trade at USD 72.40 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021