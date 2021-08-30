Company under Kerala Startup Mission launches healthcare App

ShopDoc, a healthcare technology startup backed by Kerala government's Startup Mission, has launched an application to address key problems in healthcare, including inefficiencies in patient referral system and ineffectiveness in doctor resources deployment.

Unlike other telemedicine or doctor booking apps, ShopDoc, which was launched amid the pandemic, processes ''patient referrals from primary care to secondary and tertiary care more efficiently'', the company claimed in a release.

The application has also supported the local self government in Kasaragod district during the lockdown period, and continues to reach out to local communities with various health awareness initiatives, especially with 'U OK?' mental health support services.

''ShopDoc also enables doctors to practice at multiple hospitals more effectively. ShopDoc doesn't end its service with a virtual OP consultation, it further helps the patients in their journey from primary care to multi-speciality hospital treatment and medical procedure, for a cost-effective outcome in a time-bound manner,'' Shihab Makaniyil, founder and CEO of ShopDoc, said.

The company under the Startup Mission is currently operating from Kochi, serving Kerala, South Karnataka and plans to expand pan-India soon. ''People of Kerala spend nearly Rs 60,000 crore a year on medical expenses; our three-tier smart referral system will help patients to connect the right healthcare providers ensuring transparency and accountability in the private healthcare sector,'' Razik Ashraf, Co-founder and COO of the company said.

The company said along with the mobile application, the company has helped almost a lakh patients through its website, toll-free number, Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp.

