Fintech Startup - Altius Investech Raises Rs.6 crore in seed round

Altius Investech, this August has raised Rs 6 Crores at a post-money enterprise value of INR 51 cr. The investment was raised from close associates, professionals & marquee investors. The primary objective being, to invest in technology, increase working capital, and open offices in various cities in India and abroad.

Kolkata-based, Altius Investech is India's leading platform for investing in Pre-IPO & Private equity. The platform enables investments into Pre IPO companies and tech unicorns looking to go public. They are also a start-up accredited by DPIIT (Govt of India).

According to Abhishek Ginodia, Director, Altius, "The company is in the process to launch a comprehensive state-of-the-art leading industry website, which will enable investors to trade in Unlisted, Pre IPO, ESOP digitally and seamlessly''. Altius is looking to leverage technology to solve current challenges in investing in private shares, larger of them being liquidity and counterparty risk.

Abhishek added ''India startup ecosystem is at an inflection point with more than 10 startups already in the process of an IPO and the next 100 in the pipeline. Our platform will serve as a sounding board for companies to get investors in the secondary space, giving exits to ESOP holders and angel investors. A solution to the illiquidity issue will help in growing the angel investment ecosystem rapidly.'' ''The Company is quite confident that they'll hit an EV of INR 1000 Cr in a few years, once the technology is in place to automate most of the operations and expand aggressively, as the business model is pretty risk-free and extremely scalable. Altius remains a preferred partner for the top wealth management firms in India, we plan to leverage this going forward as well,'' said Sandip Ginodia, CEO & Founder at Altius Investec.

Sandip further elaborates, "We have our moat in this highly risky business where there are performance and counterparty risk for the investor in buying n selling by providing the reliable and robust platform with same-day execution, escrow, payment gateway, part payment, and other value-added services by catering to a largest retail client base in the industry and having clients across all six continents. NRI and Expats, as well as marquee investors, contribute nearly 40% of our turnover." He sums up by stating that "We also plan to scale B2B transactions, by rolling out a dedicated partner portal which would make onboarding new clients for our partners effortless. We expect to end H1 2021 at a minimum growth of 100% on topline & bottom line.''

