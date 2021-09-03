Left Menu

Hirakhand express to run with modern LHB coaches

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:24 IST
The Hirakhand Express will run with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches from this month to provide better comfort and jerk-free journey to the passengers, the East Coast Railway said.

The LHB coaches in the train, which runs from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, will replace the conventional coaches running at present, the ECoR said in a release on Thursday.

The LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, meaning they do not flip in case of a collision, safer, lighter, more comfortable, and jerk-free. The phase-wise replacement of the conventional coaches with LHB is being done from the safety point of view, it said.

The Hirakhand Express will run from September 10 with a load combination of 12 LHB coaches, it added.

