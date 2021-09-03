Left Menu

Karnataka Bank to emerge as digital bank of future: CEO

The bank has declared a dividend of 18 per cent at the meeting. The 97th AGM was presided over by bank chairman P Jayarama Bhat. All the directors of the bank, executives and shareholders participated through the virtual forum, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:03 IST
Karnataka Bank to emerge as digital bank of future: CEO
  • Country:
  • India

The city-based leading private sector lender Karnataka Bank is poised to emerge as the 'digital bank of future' with end-to-end digital solutions for all its banking activities, bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara said on Thursday.

Addressing the 97th annual general meeting at its head office here through video conferencing, he said powered by its IT-driven wholistic transformation 'KBL Vikaas,' the bank is now preparing for the second phase under 'KBL NxT' concept to have end-to-end digital solutions for all banking activities, according to a bank press release here.

The bank is celebrating its centenary year during 2023-24 and a lot of IT-driven innovative and far-reaching initiatives to mark the celebration are already lined up to lay a strong foundation for the second century of the bank, he said. The bank has declared a dividend of 18 per cent at the meeting. The 97th AGM was presided over by bank chairman P Jayarama Bhat. All the directors of the bank, executives and shareholders participated through the virtual forum, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021