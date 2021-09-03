Left Menu

Bengaluru airport handles highest-ever 37,319 tonnes cargo in August

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:39 IST
Bengaluru airport handles highest-ever 37,319 tonnes cargo in August
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport handled 37,319 tonnes of cargo in August, which is the highest since the facility started operations in 2008, mainly driven by the international consignments.

International cargo (both imports and exports) continued to be growth drivers and stood at 24,304 tonnes during the previous month, also the highest ever, with exports cargo accounting for more than half at 15,224 tonnes, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said in a statement.

The Bengaluru international airport is the third busiest airport in the country and a preferred gateway for air cargo from the southern states. It claims to have the highest cargo processing capacity.

Currently, the airport offers a cargo capacity of around 7,15,000 tonnes annually, which is expandable up to around 8,50,000 tonnes.

''Our aim is to expand the cargo infrastructure to provide a capacity of one million tonnes in the next few years,'' BIAL said in the statement.

There are currently 14 dedicated freighters operating to and from Bengaluru international airport, with around 30-33 daily freighter movements, BIAL said adding that there is also an additional belly capacity in passenger aircraft.

