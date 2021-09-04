Left Menu

04-09-2021
Zydus  Wellness ropes in Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for 'Sugar Free'
Zydus Wellness on Saturday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador of its low calorie sweetener brand 'Sugar Free'.

''Bringing Katrina Kaif on board as Sugar Free's new brand ambassador is a step toward accelerating this growth and strengthening our position as the market leader,'' Zydus Wellness Chief Operating Officer and Director Tarun Arora said in a statement. Katrina's passion towards health and fitness resonates strongly with the company's brand values, he added.

''We want to build on her immense popularity and following to reach newer audiences looking to take the first step toward fitness,'' Arora noted.

As a part of this association, Kaif would be the face of the parent brand Sugar Free and its extensions - Sugar Free D'lite chocolates.

Sugar Free has a strong presence in India with a 94 per cent market share of the sugar substitute category, the company said.

The brand is well distributed across the country, with a presence in 4.5 lakh outlets, it added.

Zydus Wellness has various brands as well like Complan, Everyuth, Nycil, Glucon-D, Sugarlite and Nutralite. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the Zydus Wellness business spans over 20 countries and 3 continents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

