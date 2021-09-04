Zydus Wellness ropes in Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for 'Sugar Free'
- Country:
- India
Zydus Wellness on Saturday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador of its low calorie sweetener brand 'Sugar Free'.
''Bringing Katrina Kaif on board as Sugar Free's new brand ambassador is a step toward accelerating this growth and strengthening our position as the market leader,'' Zydus Wellness Chief Operating Officer and Director Tarun Arora said in a statement. Katrina's passion towards health and fitness resonates strongly with the company's brand values, he added.
''We want to build on her immense popularity and following to reach newer audiences looking to take the first step toward fitness,'' Arora noted.
As a part of this association, Kaif would be the face of the parent brand Sugar Free and its extensions - Sugar Free D'lite chocolates.
Sugar Free has a strong presence in India with a 94 per cent market share of the sugar substitute category, the company said.
The brand is well distributed across the country, with a presence in 4.5 lakh outlets, it added.
Zydus Wellness has various brands as well like Complan, Everyuth, Nycil, Glucon-D, Sugarlite and Nutralite. Headquartered in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the Zydus Wellness business spans over 20 countries and 3 continents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Last rites of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh held at Narora in Bulandshahr.
No proposal to change Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V dose Interval: NTAGI Chief Dr Nk Arora
Heartbreaking to not have my son around me: Malaika Arora as her son embarks on a new journey
AICL CEO Vijay Arora bags Times Excellence Award 2021
Sanjay Arora takes charge as new ITBP DG