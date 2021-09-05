Qatar delivers food and medical aid to Kabul

Qatar has sent a plane carrying food and medical goods to Kabul, part of an effort to provide badly needed supplies to Afghanistan as the country faces a halt in most Western aid.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the plane had landed at Kabul airport on Sunday with 26 tons of medical and food aid, the second such shipment in as many days.

The tiny Gulf state of Qatar has taken an outsized role in evauation efforts as U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from the country last week. It's also expected to play an important political role in what comes next for Afghanistan.

