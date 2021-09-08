KPIT Named Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for ACES Mobility Automotive Engineering Services 2021

Pune, Maharashtra, India, Munich, Germany & NOVI, Mich., United States – Business Wire India • Recognition as Leader in Autonomous, Connected, Electric, and Shared (ACES) Mobility reflects KPITs high degree of Vision and Capability combined with Market Impact • The assessment included 23 companies in mobility engineering space categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants • Reinforces our vision to Reimagine mobility with the ecosystem for a cleaner, smarter and safer world KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced that it is positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for Autonomous, Connected, Electric, and Shared (ACES) Mobility Automotive Engineering Services 2021. This annual report by the Everest Group assesses global engineering companies objectively on overall capability and market impact. KPIT is named as a Leader among over 23 global engineering companies assessed under this study.

The assessment recognizes KPIT's vision and execution capabilities to implement the next-gen technologies (ACES) worldwide for the automotive and mobility industry. KPIT is working with mobility leaders worldwide, bringing scale and dependability to build and integrate software features to accelerate their software development journey from prototype to production.

The assessment highlights areas and domains KPIT is working with automotive OEMs and Tier1s like: Autonomous Driving & ADAS; Electrification and Conventional Powertrain; eCockpit and Connectivity; Common Middleware for new E/E Architecture (AUTOSAR, Cybersecurity, OTA); Vehicle Diagnostics and New age Vehicle Engineering & Design.

Sachin Tikekar, President and Board Member, KPIT Technologies, said, ''We feel reassured to have been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Study. Our focus on automotive and mobility, several building blocks built over last 20+ years puts us in the right position to ride the transformation in mobility. Everest Groups' meticulous study and assessment gives a clear picture for the mobility ecosystem and serve as a good reference point.'' Akshat Vaid, Vice President Everest Group, said, “KPIT has been successfully leveraging its global delivery footprint and investments in software development centres across locations such as Pune, Bangalore, Detroit, and Munich, to partner with leading OEMs and Tier 1s on ACES themes. They have developed strong domain capabilities in areas such as electric and hybrid powertrains, charging systems and power electronics, sensor fusion algorithms and assisted driving, within the e-mobility and autonomous driving space. The company offers capabilities in embedded architecture and software stack development, a credible V&V setup and proprietary solutions around HMI, middleware components, connectivity and autonomous platforms. Clients appreciate KPIT’s focus on quality with zero defects and minimal re-work along with strong project management ability.” About KPIT KPIT is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 7000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.kpit.com PWR PWR

