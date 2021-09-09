Japan Airlines looking to raise $2.7 billion -Nikkei

Japan Airlines Co Ltd is looking to raise 300 billion yen ($2.72 billion) in funds to ride out anticipated funding challenges amid the continued slump in air traffic, Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The funds will be raised through subordinated loans and other financing measures, according to the report https://s.nikkei.com/38ShGaE. ($1 = 110.1900 yen)

