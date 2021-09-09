Left Menu

Japan Airlines looking to raise $2.7 billion -Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 07:02 IST
Japan Airlines looking to raise $2.7 billion -Nikkei

Japan Airlines Co Ltd is looking to raise 300 billion yen ($2.72 billion) in funds to ride out anticipated funding challenges amid the continued slump in air traffic, Nikkei reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The funds will be raised through subordinated loans and other financing measures, according to the report https://s.nikkei.com/38ShGaE. ($1 = 110.1900 yen)

