Haldibari-Chilahati passenger train to start soon

Passenger train services will begin soon between India and Bangladesh through Haldibari-Chilahati border between India and Bangladesh, the neighbouring countrys Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Tofik Hussain said on Thursday.Haldibari in Cooch Behar is located 4.5 km from the Indo-Bangla international border, also known as zero point.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:42 IST
Passenger train services will begin soon between India and Bangladesh through Haldibari-Chilahati border between India and Bangladesh, the neighbouring country's Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Tofik Hussain said on Thursday.

Haldibari in Cooch Behar is located 4.5 km from the Indo-Bangla international border, also known as 'zero point'. It is situated 12 km from Chilahati in Bangladesh's Nilphamari district in Rangpur Division. Hussain visited the railway track and Haldibari railway station along with the High Commission's business chief Md Samsul Arif and Siliguri Sonali Bank Manager Jabedul Alam. Hussain said ''We are very happy that passenger train services will start shortly between Chilahati and Haldibari. This will help tourism and business of the two countries to develop. We are very happy that the two countries have already given the approval to run the passenger train''. PTI COR KK Praising the environment and the Haldibari railway station, the deputy high commissioner said if the corona situation normalises tourist visas will be granted.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

