Pakistan commercial passenger flight takes off from Kabul -reuters witness

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commercial passenger flight took off from Kabul airport on Monday, bound for Islamabad, a Reuters witness said.

The PIA flight is the first commercial passenger flight from Kabul since the foreign troop withdrawal and evacuation process was completed in Afghanistan. Last week the Qatari government flew civilian charters out of Kabul

