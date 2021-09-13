Left Menu

Singapore Parliament to debate foreign talent policy and jobs

13-09-2021
Singapore Parliament will debate Tuesday on two separate motions on jobs and the foreign talent policy, which especially refers to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and the city-state in 2005.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Monday said that while the debate on the two motions will be conducted together for more efficiency, the motions remain separate and Members of Parliament (MPs) will vote on them individually.

''A concurrent or simultaneous debate will allow members to address both motions in a single speech and enable the issues raised in the two motions to be considered holistically. It will also allow for the more efficient conduct of parliamentary business,'' she said.

The first motion was filed by Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

It states, ''That this Parliament calls upon the Government to take urgent and concrete action to address the widespread anxiety among Singaporeans on jobs and livelihood caused by the Foreign Talent Policy and the 'movement of natural persons' provisions in some free trade agreements like the (Singapore-India) Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).'' The second, filed by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, will be on Singaporeans' anxieties about jobs and competition in a globalised and fast-changing economy and Singapore's needs to stay open and connected to the world in order to grow and prosper.

It will also call for government actions to manage the population of foreign manpower, ensure fair treatment by employers, and invest in education and upskilling, to create more good jobs for Singaporeans as well as call on the Government to continue to update and improve its policies to secure the well-being and livelihoods of Singaporeans in an uncertain post-pandemic world.

The motion will also deplore attempts to spread misinformation about free trade agreements like the Singapore-India CECA, stir up racism and xenophobia, and cause fear and anxiety among Singaporeans.

The PSP first announced its intention to debate employment policies and CECA in June. The following month, Ministers had delivered ministerial statements in Parliament on the importance of free trade pacts and sought to debunk falsehoods about CECA.

