Iran resumes passenger flights to Afghanistan - al-Alam TV

Passenger flights between Iran and Afghanistan resumed on Wednesday, Iran's state-run al-Alam TV channel reported. An Iranian Mahan Airplane landed on Wednesday in Kabul with 19 passengers on board, coming from the city of Mashhad, it said.

Regular passenger services to Kabul had stopped after the Islamist Taliban movement captured the Afghan capital last month.

