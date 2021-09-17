Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

17-09-2021
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- JPMorgan to open digital retail bank in UK https://on.ft.com/3hBNyF9 - Sunak to set out new fiscal rules to rein in UK borrowing https://on.ft.com/3lyQHH4

- Unpublished ECB inflation estimate raises prospect of earlier rate rise https://on.ft.com/3lzuxo6 - Boardman inquiry recommends tighter UK lobbying rules https://on.ft.com/3Eq28JT

Overview - JPMorgan Chase will open the first overseas retail bank next week in its 222-year history, with the launch of a digital-only lender in the UK.

- UK finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to set out new rules next month to limit government borrowing, amid Treasury fears that any rise in interest rates could blow a hole in the heavily-indebted public finances. - The European Central Bank is expected to hit 2% inflation target by 2025, according to unpublished internal models.

- An independent inquiry led by lawyer Nigel Boardman has recommended that former UK ministers or senior civil servants engaged in lobbying should be formally required to register as consultant lobbyists. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

