India and Australia hold Joint Working Group meeting on 'Coal and Mines'

As a precursor to the upcoming India-Australia Energy Dialogue scheduled to be held on 13th October 2021, the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on "Coal and Mines" between India and Australia was held here today through Video conferencing.

This was co-chaired by Shri Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, from the Indian side and by Mr Paul Trotman, Head of Resources Division from the Australian side. In his opening remarks, Shri Tiwari provided an overview of the coal sector in India and presented an emerging scenario for the future. He highlighted the priority areas to be included for possible collaborations in coal and mining sectors in both countries.

The discussions focused on Indian coal resources in the present and future scenario, critical and strategic minerals-demand and supply scenario & engagements with Australian counterpart, India Australia collaboration on Clean Coal Technology, Surface Coal Gasification, Coal Bed Methane, sharing of Technology deployed for fire quenching, Coal Based Hydrogen, Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage(CCUS). Avenues for Business to Business collaboration on coal technology, transfer of technology, cooperation on skill development and training, issues related to coking coal import from Australia were discussed.

Both sides discussed sharing their expertise on these issues for any possible future collaboration and agreed that the discussions would also be carried forward beyond the confines of this forum

From the Indian side, presentations were made on Resources, Technology, Sustainability and Business Opportunities. Presentations from the Indian side were made by SmtVismitaTej, Joint Secretary, Shri Anandi Prasad, Advisor, Ministry of Coal, Shri RanjitRath, CMD, KABIL, Shri Peeyush Kumar, Chief Manager, CIL and Shri A.K Rana, Director, CMPDIL. Presentations from the Australian side were made on Global Resources Strategy, Leveraging technologies and infrastructure to decarbonise energy & industry, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and trade and commodity relationship. An open house discussion was also held.

(With Inputs from PIB)