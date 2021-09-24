Indiabulls Housing Fin raises Rs 800 cr via bonds
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday said it has raised Rs 800 crore by allotting bonds through a public issue.
The bond issue committee of its board of directors, through a resolution on Friday, approved an allotment of 7,922,755 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating to Rs 7,922,755,000 on a public issue basis, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The issue is related to the allotment of secured and unsecured and subordinated redeemable NCDs for an amount up to Rs 200 crore (base issue size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore (tranche I issue).
Indiabulls Housing Finance's shares on Friday fell 1.76 per cent to close at Rs 225.70 apiece on the BSE.
