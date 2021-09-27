Left Menu

Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Rolls-Royce top performer

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks among top gainers. Rolls-Royce gained 4.7% after Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock, while Ferguson advanced 1.7% after Citigroup raised its price target.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:51 IST
Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Rolls-Royce top performer
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while Rolls-Royce topped the blue-chip index after Morgan Stanley hiked its price target. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.9% with energy and banking stocks leading the gains.

BP rose 1.8% after saying that nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7%, with travel and leisure stocks among top gainers.

Rolls-Royce gained 4.7% after Morgan Stanley raised the price target on the stock, while Ferguson advanced 1.7% after Citigroup raised its price target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

