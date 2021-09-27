Bharat Bandh: No major impact on normal life in Karnataka, protests disrupt traffic

The 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday to protest the Centre's three farm laws did not have any major impact on normal life in Karnataka, with all businesses and establishments functioning normally and transport services available.

However, protest by farmers and attempts by them to organise a 'Rasta Roko' on major national and state highways during the dawn-to-dusk bandh led to disruption in vehicular movement in several parts of the state, especially in Bengaluru.

Farmers and Kannada organisations held rallies from multiple points around Bengaluru – K R Puram, Mysuru Road, Maurya Circle – and converged at Town Hall and then proceeded to a protest rally at Freedom Park.

Many pro-Kannada organistions and trade unions, among others, took part in the protest.

Several farmers leaders and protesters including Kuruburu Shantakumar were detained by police.

Similar protests by farmers by burning tyres and effigies have been reported from different parts of the state. There are reports about protesters in some parts of the state forcing shopkeepers and business to down shutters, but were stopped by police.

Claiming that the bandh according to them has been ''successful'', Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said though the government ensured that buses and public transport operated to make the bandh unsuccessful, people have stayed back at home and have expressed their support to their cause.

''Bandh was successful in several districts, as people have come on streets and protested on major roads and highways, so we can say there has been a good response,'' he said, adding farmers organisations at Delhi together will decide on future course of action and how to take it forward.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day speaking to reporters in Hubbali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had appealed to farmer unions not to cause inconvenience to the public who are just recovering from the impact of COVID-19, and asked them to express their difference in any other form.

''People have just started recovering from COVID and are indulging in businesses and other financial activities, people should not face any trouble again....I have appealed to the protesters not to cause inconvenience to people and cooperate,'' he said, appealing to protesters to express their differences in any other forms, but not to cause inconvenience to the public through bandh.

Police had had taken elaborate security measures to maintain peace and order in the wake of Bharat Bandh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru North) Dharmendra Kumar Meena sustained injury after a SUV ran over on his leg during the Bandh bandobast duty in Gorguntepalya, sources said.

The DCP was given first-aid and after some time he resumed duty. Police however seized the car and detained the driver.

With several organisations only extending moral support for the bandh, it did not have any major impact on normal life in the city and other parts of the state, police sources said.

Citing losses due to COVID pandemic and its induced lockdown, public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees' unions, hotel owners association, lorry, autorickshaw and taxi owners unions had said they support the protest, but will continue to operate.

Metro services are operating as usual besides restaurants and eateries.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) and association of private schools in the state had said schools will remain open and they will extend only moral support to the bandh.

