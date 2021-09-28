Yokohama Off-Highway Tires - India Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

September 28, 2021: MUMBAI - Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) announced today that its India entity, Alliance Tires Company, has received the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at YOHT, which employs over 6000 people in India. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and leadership behaviors. The certification is recognized globally as a benchmark on workplace culture, defining what makes a great workplace.

Speaking about the certification, Nitin Mantri – Director said, “This certification is testimony to our belief that we are an ‘employer of choice’. We are an organization where employees are valued and have positive experiences with their leaders and co-workers. As an organization, we are committed to continue to provide our employees with a workplace that has immense opportunities to learn, grow, and progress and at the same time focus on their wellbeing.” According to a Great Place to Work Research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 per cent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) is the business unit of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd (Japan) that specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of Agriculture, Forestry, Construction, Industrial, Earthmoving, Mining and Port and other commercial tires. With a diverse product portfolio of over 3500 SKUs, YOHT offers its customers superior quality application-specific and purpose-built tires under the brands - Alliance, Galaxy, Primex and Yokohama OTR.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)