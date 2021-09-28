U.S. says Chinese government blocking airplane purchases
Reuters | Washington DC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday the Chinese government is blocking its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" in airplanes.
Raimondo said in remarks after a speech in Washington that China is not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal. "I don't know if Boeing is here... There's tens of billions of dollars of planes that Chinese airlines want to buy but the Chinese government is standing in the way."
