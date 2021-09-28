Left Menu

U.S. says Chinese government blocking airplane purchases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday the Chinese government is blocking its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" in airplanes.

Raimondo said in remarks after a speech in Washington that China is not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal. "I don't know if Boeing is here... There's tens of billions of dollars of planes that Chinese airlines want to buy but the Chinese government is standing in the way."

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

