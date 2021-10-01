Left Menu

Religious places in Delhi opened for devotees

It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA said in official order.The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:33 IST
Religious places in Delhi opened for devotees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places in the city for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday. Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there. It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

''Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,'' the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021