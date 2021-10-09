Left Menu

Paul Anthony elected 44th President of Advertising Club Madras

Updated: 09-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:27 IST
Paul Anthony elected 44th President of Advertising Club Madras
Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI): Paul Anthony, the National Buying Head of The Max, a joint venture between TRIBES and DDB Mudra, has been elected as the President of the Advertising Club, Madras.

At the annual general meeting of the Club, Anthony was elected as the 44th President, S Balasubramanian of Dinamalar publications as secretary, S Chockalingam (OPN Advertising Pvt Ltd) as treasurer, along with the excutive committee members and office bearers, a press release said here on Saturday.

Established in 1956, the Advertising Club of Madras has been promoted by industry veterans and has the larger picture of providing a platform for practicising advertising professionals to meet and exchange ideas for the betterment of the industry, the release added.

