Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart said on Sunday its annual sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2021, drove robust growth opportunities for sellers and MSMEs. There were more than 55% new sellers onboarding the platform this Big Billion Days compared to the previous year.

According to the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm, 57% of the new sellers hailed from Tier-2, Tier-3, and smaller cities and towns such as Jaipur, Surat, Howrah, Tirupur and Panipat, among others.

Top artisans and weaver partners from the Flipkart Samarth program witnessed a growth of 6X compared to last year's Big Billion Days sale event, with the most popular products belonging to the Homedecor, Natural Beauty products and Women Ethnic categories. The Samarth initiative is aimed at uplifting and embracing local artisans, weavers and micro-enterprises into the e-commerce fold.

During The Big Billion Days 2021 sale event, Flipkart witnessed 2x growth in the sale of premium smartphones compared to 2020. It is worth mentioning that every 1 in 5 smartphones sold during TBBD 2021 was 5G-enabled. On the other hand, in the consumer electronics segment, smartwatches and fitness bands witnessed a 100%jump from last year.