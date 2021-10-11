Left Menu

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

During The Big Billion Days 2021 sale event, Flipkart witnessed 2x growth in the sale of premium smartphones compared to 2020.

Updated: 11-10-2021 10:19 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers
Flipkart said on Sunday its annual sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2021, drove robust growth opportunities for sellers and MSMEs. There were more than 55% new sellers onboarding the platform this Big Billion Days compared to the previous year.

According to the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm, 57% of the new sellers hailed from Tier-2, Tier-3, and smaller cities and towns such as Jaipur, Surat, Howrah, Tirupur and Panipat, among others.

Top artisans and weaver partners from the Flipkart Samarth program witnessed a growth of 6X compared to last year's Big Billion Days sale event, with the most popular products belonging to the Homedecor, Natural Beauty products and Women Ethnic categories. The Samarth initiative is aimed at uplifting and embracing local artisans, weavers and micro-enterprises into the e-commerce fold.

During The Big Billion Days 2021 sale event, Flipkart witnessed 2x growth in the sale of premium smartphones compared to 2020. It is worth mentioning that every 1 in 5 smartphones sold during TBBD 2021 was 5G-enabled. On the other hand, in the consumer electronics segment, smartwatches and fitness bands witnessed a 100%jump from last year.

This year's BigBillion Days has been steeped in the spirit of revival and growth, as we saw a resurgence in consumption and a marked shift towards online shopping. Our efforts to uplift the entire ecosystem also ushered in considerable growth opportunities for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, who benefited immensely from our various financial offerings, better revenues and an expanded reach across the nation.

Nandita Sinha, Vice President - Customer and Growth, Flipkart

