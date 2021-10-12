Homes burn after plane crashes in California neighborhood

Left Menu

A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents.

PTI | California | Updated: 12-10-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 02:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego. Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. He didn't know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. One home was "well involved" by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said. Garlow said initial reports were that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn't know where the flight originated or where the plane was headed. The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that "all students are secure." AP RAX RAX

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

