Left Menu

Small towns will write next chapter of India's startup story: Ritesh Agarwal

Small towns will write the next chapter of Indias startup story, OYO Founder and Chairman Ritesh Agarwal said on Tuesday, as he extended his support to four startups from Ladakh and the Himalayan region that are part of the Naropa Fellowship programme.Naropa Fellowship, co-founded by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche and Pramath Raj Sinha is a Ladakh-based fellowship programme aimed at creating environmentally and socially conscious entrepreneurs from the Himalayan region. I hope my contribution can support their journey, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:49 IST
Small towns will write next chapter of India's startup story: Ritesh Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Small towns will write the next chapter of India's startup story, OYO Founder and Chairman Ritesh Agarwal said on Tuesday, as he extended his support to four startups from Ladakh and the Himalayan region that are part of the Naropa Fellowship programme.

Naropa Fellowship, co-founded by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche and Pramath Raj Sinha is a Ladakh-based fellowship programme aimed at creating environmentally and socially conscious entrepreneurs from the Himalayan region. ''Small towns in India will write the next chapter of India's startup story & I'm delighted to extend my support to this momentum, through an initial pledge of INR 1CR equity-free grant & mentorship to entrepreneurs across India-starting with 4 fantastic startups from @TheNaropa,'' Agarwal said in a tweet.

Small town entrepreneurs often struggle with a lack of access to resources and expertise, he added, stating that through strategic feedback, mentorship sessions and funding, he looks forward to doing his part for grassroots entrepreneurship.

''The 4 startups- EcoKash, My Pahadi Dukan, Zarin & The Himalayan Chocolate stand out because of their positive social impact, their unique approach toward the economic + ecological growth of their local communities & the resilience of their business models to adversity,'' Agarwal said in another tweet.

Agarwal has worked closely in collaboration with the Naropa Fellowship to shortlist the four startups.

''Being from Rayagada (a small town) myself, I know the unique privilege of being able to give back through your own efforts. These startups are poised to put their hometown on the map & let the world experience their rich culture. I hope my contribution can support their journey,'' he said.

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021