Worldsteel elects Sajjan Jindal as chairman; T V Narendran, Lakshmi Mittal as members

JSW Steel Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal has been elected as the chairman of the World Steel Association (worldsteel), becoming the first Indian to hold the post at the Belgium-headquartered industry body.

The association has also appointed Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal chief L N Mittal to the Executive Committee.

On Wednesday, worldsteel declared the list of its newly elected officers and members.

''The board of members of worldsteel have elected the Executive Board of Directors for the 2021/2022 period. The individuals on the Executive Board of Directors will hold office for one year,'' the body said.

The board, worldsteel said, has elected JSW Steel Ltd CMD Sajjan Jindal as Chairman, YU Yong of HBIS Group Co Ltd and Jeong-Woo Choi of POSCO as Vice Chairmen.

It said Mark Vassella of BlueScope Steel Limited has been elected as Treasurer and Timoteo Di Maulo of Aperam will be the Chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

The board of members also elected a 16-member Executive Committee.

Jindal will also be part of the Executive Committee.

The members include Salah AL-Ansari of Hadeed, Saudi Iron & Steel Company, David B Burritt of United States Steel Corporation, Chen Derong of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Jeong-Woo Choi of POSCO, Ugur Dalbeler of Çolakoglu Metalurji A.Ş, and Eiji Hashimoto of Nippon Steel Corporation, Lakshmi N. Mittal of ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel CEO Thachat Viswanath Narendran.

Other members are André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter of Gerdau S.A, Yoshihisa Kitano of JFE Steel Corporation, Alexey A. Mordashov of Severstal (PAO), Paolo Rocca of Techint Group, Leon J Toplian from Nucor Corporation, YU Yong of HBIS Group Co., Ltd and Hubert Zajicek from voestalpine A.G.

Edwin Basson has been elected as Secretary worldsteel.

The Board of Members has also welcomed as new members Siam Yamato Steel Company Corporation (SYS) (Thailand), represented by Damrongsak Jaturongpatana and SULB Company (Bahrain) represented by Ravi Singh Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) (India) represented by Sushim Banerjee was also welcomed by the board as an affiliate member.

worldsteel members represent over 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

