Hero MotoCorp launches motorcycle Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition at Rs 1.67 lakh

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched its new motorcycle Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition comes with features like LED winkers and side-stand engine cut-off, integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment. It also gets a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer, the company said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, ''The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride.'' The motorcycle has a 160-cc engine that delivers power output of 15.2 PS at 8,500 RPM and is capable of accelerating from 0-60 km per hour in 4.7 seconds, the company said.

