Business briefs 3

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed a pact with the GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar, Uttarakhand to promote agri exports, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

''The MoU envisages cooperation between APEDA and GBPUAT which would harness their respective expertise and resources for development of agriculture products exports from India,'' it said. It focusses on use of digital agriculture including drones, satellites, GIS and GPS to be promoted for early assessment of health, productivity and production of major crops of Uttarakhand.

It also aims at establishment of Basmati-Rice and Millets Export Development Centre for providing support and necessary infrastructure for facilitating production and setting-up a value chain for Agri-export.

* * * IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal appointed new president of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce * Mumbai: IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal has been appointed as the new president of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC).

The new committee members also include Anupam Chaturvedi of DZ BANK India as vice-president, and Kaushik Shaparia of Deutsche Bank India as treasurer, according to a statement.

* * * NSE ties up with start-up Chainflux to launch blockchain platform for gold bullion * The National Stock Exchange has tied up with Bengaluru-based start-up Chainflux to launch a blockchain platform for gold bullion.

The aim of the platform is to provide a data framework for bullion bar integrity for settlement of gold derivatives contracts, according to an official statement.

